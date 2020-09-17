2 men sentenced for having sex with Sycamore teen

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Two men have been sentenced after authorities said they had sex with the same 14-year-old girl.
Doug Shurelds, 47, and Jose Ruiz, 27, were arrested in February.
Shurelds, a convicted sex offender from Lima, Ohio, was found guilty of two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and sentenced to three years in prison. He was also found guilty of duty to register as a sex offender.
Ruiz was sentenced to four years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender. He pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
Law enforcement sources said the men work for the same company and that they were working in the Montgomery area when they met up with the teenage girl for sex.
Authorities had reportedly been investigating the matter for over a month. The investigation arose, authorities said, after a Sycamore High School resource officer confiscated the teen’s phone because she was not allowed to have one. The phone was then turned over to detectives.
According to an incident report, investigators found explicit texts between Shurelds and the girl.
The report said Shurelds gave her three phones, that they talked several times per day and that they had sex multiple times.
The report specified the teen and Shurelds met at a hotel in Sharonville, where they had sex.
Ruiz’s arrest report said he paid the girl for sex.
