Much cooler weather on the way for the weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Look for a sun and cloud mix Thursday afternoon with highs in the upper 70′s to near 80 degrees.
A Canadian cold front will arrive Thursday evening and it is likely to pass through the FOX19 NOW viewing area dry. At best a few spots may eek out a few sprinkles. After that the weather looks dry at least into the middle of next week.
Friday and the weekend expect highs only in the upper 60′s and then around 70 degrees for Sunday.
This weekend will be dry with cool to chilly mornings with both Saturday and Sunday dropping into the 40s. There is a slight warm up for next week but temperatures will warm to only near normal.
