Patchy fog this morning, cold front moves in tonight.

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Look for some patchy fog Thursday morning otherwise we are dry. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY remains for areas south and east of Cincinnati into Northern Kentucky.
A Canadian cold front will arrive Thursday evening and it is likely to pass through the FOX19 NOW viewing area dry. At best a few spots may eek out a few sprinkles. After that the weather looks dry at least into the middle of next week.
Daytime highs on Thursday will reach near 80 degrees, but then expect highs in the upper 60s as we head into the weekend.
This weekend will be dry with cool to chilly mornings with both Saturday and Sunday dropping into the 40s. There is a slight warm up for next week but temperatures will warm to only near normal.
