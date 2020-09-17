Police search for suspect accused of robbing Wyoming utility crews at gunpoint

WYOMING, Ohio (FOX19) - Police are searching for a suspect who they say robbed city utilities at gunpoint early Thursday.
Around 9 a.m., Wyoming City Utility crews were near the intersections of Springfield Pike and Euclid Avenue when a man walked up and pointed a gun at them, according to police.
One worker said the man was wearing a dark sweatshirt with yellow writing on it, jeans, a tan hair covering, and a surgical face mask.
The man is reportedly in his late 20s or early 30s with a beard, police say.
Drones were used to search the wooded area for the suspect, according to police logs, but he was never found.
If you have information on this suspect you are asked to call the Wyoming Police Department at 513-821-0141.
