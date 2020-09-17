Teen pleads guilty in death of woman at Hocking Hills

HOCKING HILLS, Ohio (FOX19/AP) - A teen will serve three years in juvenile detention for killing a woman at Hocking Hills last year on Labor Day.
According to the AP, Jaden Churchheus, 17, admitted to helping to push a log off a cliff that struck and killed a married mother of four who was taking photographs.
He was 16 at the time.
Victoria Schafer, a 44-year-old photographer, took a trip to Hocking Hills State Park with some high school students for their senior photos.
Schafer was near a cave when part of the tree, located on top of the cave, fell on her leading to her death.
ODNR says the tree did not fall naturally and that a group of people on top of the cave may have been responsible. They would not say how it fell nor if the tree was already cut.
Churchheus pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of Schafer.
Under terms of a plea agreement, prosecutors dropped murder and reckless homicide charges.
Officials say on Sept. 2, 2019, Churchheus and another teen pushed the log, which weighed 74 pounds, off a cliff at the top of the stairs.
