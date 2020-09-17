DeWine announces school dashboard to track COVID-19 cases by district

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a school dashboard on the Ohio Department of Health’s coronavirus page.
The dashboard is giving parents and caregivers information to make decisions about their child’s education and social interactions.
You can track cases by district.
“The dashboard shows new and cumulative COVID cases reported to schools by parents/guardians and staff. You can filter by county or school district and it includes students and staff,” DeWine said.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 141,585 cases and 4,580 deaths.
“We are seeing a shift throughout the state. 11 counties moved from yellow to orange this week and the number of counties seeing significant increases in cases and exceeding the CDC’s threshold for high incidence has grown from 17 to 21,” DeWine said.
DeWine is urging all residents to get a flu shot.
“It is critically important that you get a flu vaccine this year and get it early. The flu shot is another layer of protection, helps prevent strain on our healthcare system and keeps our workforce healthy,” he said.
According to DeWine, the state is working to help communities develop plans for Halloween.
“Halloween celebrations this year will not look like those in years past. Face coverings must be worn, social distancing should be practiced, large groups should be avoided. And stay home if you are sick,” he said.
DeWine said Ohio’s Coronavirus Wastewater Surveillance Network has been monitoring incoming waste at wastewater treatment plants around the state to test for gene fragments of COVID-19.
“Ohio is currently testing in more than 30 cities across the state and will expand testing to more than 50 locations in the next month,” he said.
On Tuesday, DeWine announced a new initiative to help Ohioans who are looking for a job have a better chance of finding that job.
The new program, Ohio To Work, led by JobsOhio, Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services and Ohio Development brings together employers, nonprofits, educators and training providers to help residents reskill and restart their careers.
“Ohio To Work will help someone who is out of work to identify a new career opportunity, train for it, and then be placed with an employer,” he said. “We know it can be a challenge to find a job right now, but we also know employers are hiring in industries like healthcare, technology, and advanced manufacturing.”
The first initiative will be launched in Cleveland/Cuyahoga County with the hope to expand to more areas of the state.
More than 30 employers have signed on with the initiative.
