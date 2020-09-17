Woman impersonated retirement community employee, stole jewelry, police say

HARTWELL, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are looking for a woman who they say impersonated an employee of a Hartwell retirement community and burglarized an apartment.
The incident happened on Sept. 11 at the Evergreen Retirement Community at 230 West Galbraith Rd.
Police say the suspect went into one of the apartments and stole $500 worth of jewelry.
If you recognize this person, please call Cincinnati Police - District 4 Investigative Unit at (513) 569-8600 or CrimeStoppers at (513) 352-3040.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.