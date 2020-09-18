Bengals fall to Browns 35-30

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Bengals fell 35-30 to the Cleveland Browns in their second game of the season Thursday night.
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made his prime-time debut during the nationally-televised game at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
The NFL says he became the first rookie to throw 60-plus times in the game and not record a single interception since at least 1950s.
Cincinnati’s defense, however, has now given up 370 yards on the ground through two games, FOX19 NOW’s Jeremy Rauch reports.
The Bengals are 0-2 for the second-straight season.
