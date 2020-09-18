Bengals fall to Browns 35-30

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) (Source: David Richard)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | September 18, 2020 at 5:57 AM EDT - Updated September 18 at 5:57 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Bengals fell 35-30 to the Cleveland Browns in their second game of the season Thursday night.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made his prime-time debut during the nationally-televised game at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

The NFL says he became the first rookie to throw 60-plus times in the game and not record a single interception since at least 1950s.

Cincinnati’s defense, however, has now given up 370 yards on the ground through two games, FOX19 NOW’s Jeremy Rauch reports.

The Bengals are 0-2 for the second-straight season.

