Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah out for the season

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced on Friday morning that tight end C.J. Uzomah is out for the season with a torn right Achilles.
Uzomah had four catches for 42 yards and a touchdown in Thursday night’s loss to the Browns before he was carted off the field. He tallied eight catches for 87 yards through two games.
“He’s been a big leader for us," Zac Taylor said on losing Uzomah. "Drew Sample is going to step up and Cethan Carter will have to step up. It’s just that next man up mentality.”
The Bengals (0-2) return to the field when they face the Eagles for a week three showdown in Philadelphia on Sunday, Sep. 27 at 1 p.m.
