Chilly fall mornings, sweater weather this weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It’s time to pull out your favorite sweaters and jackets: Fall-like temperatures are here.
It’s chilly to start your Friday with lows in the 50s.
That will be the new normal going into this weekend with temperatures below normal for this time of year.
Friday’s high will reach 68 degrees under sunny skies.
The next few nights will be perfect for jackets at football games and using your fire pit or fireplace.
Our morning lows Saturday and Sunday will dip into the 40s.
Highs will reach the upper 60s.
We will stay dry with plenty of sunshine at least into the middle of next week.
Temperatures will warm-up next week with temperatures in the low 70s.
