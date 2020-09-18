Cincinnati Opera announces 2021 Summer Festival

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Evans Mirageas, The Harry T. Wilks Artistic Director of Cincinnati Opera announced the company’s 2021 Summer Festival.
The season marks a return to the stage following the cancellation of the company’s 100th Anniversary Season in summer 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s scheduled to run June 13 through July 25, 2021.
Plans for the 2021 Summer Festival include three operas that were originally scheduled to be presented in 2020.
Performances are currently slated to take place at Music Hall and the School for Creative and Performing Arts.
Opera in the Park, the company’s season-opening celebration concert in Washington Park, will also return.
“We realize that planning to produce a full opera season in these uncertain times can seem audacious,” said Mirageas in a news release. “But as long as there is a chance that conditions will allow us to inspire our community through live opera performances again, that will be our goal. We look to the future with optimism and embrace the same bold vision we have always had. That said, our plans are necessarily contingent on conditions that will allow us to ensure a safe experience for all. If we conclude we cannot, we’ll be prepared to adjust our programming and will communicate broadly with our patrons about their options.”
