Cincinnati’s Oktoberfest kicks off Friday online and in-person

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - This year’s Oktoberfest Zinzinnati begins Friday and can be enjoyed through lives streams and at some of Cincinnati’s favorite bars and restaurants.
The opening ceremony will take place Friday evening at restaurants and bars at The Banks, according to a release from organizers of the festival.
The ceremony and other festivities can also be viewed online on the Oktoberfest website.
Organizers say there are two ways they want Cincinnatians to be able to celebrate the festival.
Either in the privacy of their own homes online or at their favorite bars and restaurants.
All restaurants, bars and breweries will continue to strictly follow health and safety guidelines, including social distancing and mask mandates, organizers say.
Oktoberfest organizers say these festivities will be found online and in restaurants, bars and breweries:
- Friday, Sep. 18, 6 p.m. - Oktoberfest Zinzinnati Official Opening Ceremony including a special guest message
- Saturday, Sep. 19, 6 p.m. - World’s Largest Chicken Dance
- Friday, Sep. 25, 6 p.m. – Samuel Adams Stein Hoist Challenge
- Saturday, Sep. 26, 6 p.m. - World’s Largest Oktoberfest Toast & Prost led by Jim Koch, Founder of Samuel Adams
- Every night, Sep. 18-27, 6 p.m. - Singing of Ein Prosit with special guests
- Every night, Sep. 18-27 - Oktoberfest Zinzinnati live and virtual entertainment & performances
