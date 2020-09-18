First responders honored as Little Miami faces Loveland

LOVELAND, Ohio (FOX19) - First responders were again front and center when the Little Miami High School football team played at Loveland on Friday just one week after a pregame demonstration made national headlines.
Two Little Miami seniors, Brady Williams and Jarad Bentley, got in trouble for carrying a blue thin line flag and red thin line flag onto the field after being told they weren’t allowed to do so.
The two players told FOX19 Now they only wanted to honor first responders on the 19th anniversary of 9/11.
On Friday, the team took the field against Loveland for the first time since Williams and Bentley ran onto the field with the flags.
This time around, Little Miami walked out with an American flag and a school flag.
Williams did not play because of a shoulder injury; Bentley did play on a night where Loveland honored first responders themselves.
The Loveland athletic director tells FOX19 Now the First Responders Night was planned weeks ago and is not related to what happened in Little Miami last week.
This honorary night has become a yearly tradition, according to the athletic director.
