Judge orders Cincinnati to pay $178K attorney’s fees for police captain who sued city, mayor, chief

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A federal judge ordered the city of Cincinnati to pay more than $178,000 veteran police captain who sued the city, Mayor John Cranley, Police Chief Eliot Isaac and former city manager Harry Black four years ago, newly filed court records show.

U.S. District Court Judge Michael Barrett determined the city of Cincinnati should pay $178,193.00 in attorney’s fees of Jeff Butler and $400.00 in court costs, according to his order.

The judge determined the city was not responsible for $10,974 in legal costs associated with a related lawsuit Butler also filed in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court that was ultimately tossed out.

City attorneys felt reasonable attorney’s fees and costs would total $113,000.00, court documents state.

Cincinnati City Council will receive notice when the city manager issues a monthly report on city settlement agreements. Council has requested to be regularly notified when settlements exceed $5,000.

Butler sued in 2017, alleging retaliation and defamation after he raised questions about how the city spent its 911 fees and grant dollars while he was overseeing the Emergency Communications Center from Jan. 3, 2016 to Jan. 1, 2017.

The lawsuit was amended a few times with additional allegations of police overtime abuse that prompted the department to change its policy and a claim of “spoliation of evidence.”

City attorneys sought to have the case tossed out, but Judge Barrett determined litigation could proceed.

The judge allowed about half of Butler’s 12 claims to go to trial. The other claims were dismissed.

Butler, who was the Cincinnati Police Department 33.5 years, retired in May 2020.

A few months later, in September 2020, Butler accepted the city’s $70,000 offer of judgment in addition to paying his reasonable attorney fees and costs, court records filed at the time show.

In exchange, all claims in his lawsuit were dismissed, according to other court records from City Solicitor Andrew Garth.

“This offer of judgment is not an admission of liability by the City of Cincinnati or by the individual defendants. This offer of judgment is made to resolve this dispute amicably and without further litigation and associated costs," Garth wrote.

Butler’s lawyer insisted at the time “he won” and the city has admitted to wrongdoing.

“He won. They confessed judgment, which basically means they admitted wrongdoing and paid him for his financial losses and all his legal fees and costs. We are happy they confessed,” Randy Freking said in September 2020.

“They avoided a public trial which would have exposed malfeasance in the 911 funding and the overtime audit. Jeff has retired and is ready for his next job.”

Freking has said neither the city nor a federal judge has to approve a confession of judgment: “They can write ‘this is not an admission’ but it is a federal court judgment against the city.”

