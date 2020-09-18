Man indicted on murder, arson charges in fatal Westwood fire

“Thank you to the Cincinnati Police and Fire Department heroes who respond to these chaotic scenes and do the lifesaving work that they do. Sadly, two people were injured in this fire and one person died. The man who died suffered for 6 days in the hospital with serious burns and smoke inhalation before succumbing to his injuries," Deters said. "Fortunately, the investigation led to today’s indictment and arrest of the defendant. People who set fires are dangerous and need to be off the streets for the protection of the community.”