Mother sends message to her son’s murderer as case remains unsolved

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A mother is sending a strong message to the person she says is responsible for the death of her son.
More than a decade ago, Justin Moore, 19, sat on the steps outside of a California Avenue address waiting to be picked up, his mother, Robin Moore says.
As he waited, Justin was shot twice in the back of the head, killing him.
No arrests have been in his case, but Robin has a message for the person responsible for Justin’s murder.
“We know who they are. So, if you’re watching, yeah, we know who you are,” Robin stated. “But you did not steal my joy, you did not steal my son’s joy because my son lives, my son lives in everything that I have done. My son lives in everything that I’m going to do.”
Robin, who works for a youth advocacy program to council young children impacted by murder, is holding a candlelight vigil in her son’s memory on Friday on California Avenue.
If you have any information that could help police solve Justin’s case, call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.
