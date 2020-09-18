Officers seize $952K worth of cocaine found in emergency food pouches

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - On Tuesday, Sept. 15, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Cincinnati seized a shipment containing 29 pounds of cocaine concealed in 11 pouches labeled as shelf-stable emergency food rations.
Officers said the cocaine has a street value of $952,200.
According to CBP, the pouches were part of a shipment of survival gear containing buckets, canteens, and other items headed from a fictitious address in Fullerton, California to a private residence in Mona Vale, Australia.
“CBP is responsible for ensuring that all goods entering and exiting the United States do so in accordance with all applicable U.S. laws and regulations. Our officers and specialists in Cincinnati consistently showcase their quality training and commitment to the CBP mission. They are exceptional at what they do, and are part of the best frontline defense in the world," CBP Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie said in a news release.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.