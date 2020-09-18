Sky Galley closing after decades of business

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Sky Galley restaurant is closing its doors for good on Sunday after decades of serving customers.
The closure, which was confirmed by the city, comes despite a reworked lease in January.
The agreement made earlier this year would have provided Sky Galley with $100,000 from the city to fix issues found in the kitchen.
Sky Galley has been part of Lunken Airport since the 1940s.
The restaurant is informing customers on Friday that they will be closing after business hours on Sunday, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
