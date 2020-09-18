Springfield Twp police chase ends in crash, search for suspects

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A police chase in Springfield Township ended in a crash and the suspects escaping on foot early Friday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
The chase began in the area of Winton and West Galbraith roads about 3:45 a.m., they said.
It’s not clear yet why Springfield Township police initiated the pursuit.
Officers from neighboring police departments in North College Hill and Mt. Healthy joined the chase, according to dispatch.
It ended in a crash with a vehicle visibly against a tree on North Hill Lane.
