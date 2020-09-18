State releases guidance on Halloween during coronavirus

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Lance Himes, interim director of the Ohio Department of Health, released Halloween guidance for the state during the coronavirus.
Himes is urging all Ohioans to use caution and plan ahead for celebrating Halloween amid the pandemic.
According to Himes, decisions on whether to participate in Halloween festivities should be made by local communities, individuals, and parents or guardians.
The guidance from the Ohio Department of Health includes recommended activities from drive-through or drive-in trick-or-treating, drive-by costume or car decorating contests, leaving treats in mailboxes or even holding costume parties online.
The state is strongly recommending that hayrides and haunted houses should be canceled or avoided.
They suggest to not hold large in-person Halloween parties and to always wear a face mask.
Himes said the guidance will be reassessed and updated as the situation evolves leading up to Halloween.
Read the full list of Halloween guidance for Ohio below:
