Sunny & much cooler this weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A chilly start to your Friday and that will be the normal going into the weekend with temperatures below normal. Look for a daytime high of 68 degrees on Friday with sunshine.
The weather looks dry at least into the middle of next week. There will be a chance for a few, brief, light showers by late next week. At this point it looks like the rain will be insignificant.
This weekend will be dry with cool to chilly mornings with both Saturday and Sunday dropping into the 40s and highs in the upper 60s. There is a slight warm up for next week but temperatures will warm to only near normal.
