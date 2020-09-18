Suspect accused of shooting Middletown police officer moved to prison

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - The suspect accused of shooting a Middletown police officer is now in the custody of the Ohio Department of Corrections.
Christopher Hubbard, 35, was being held at the Butler County Jail on three charges from the city of Hamilton and a holder from Fairfield police for a parole violation, jail officials say.
Hamilton police charged Hubbard with failure to comply with a signal of a police officer, obstructing official business and contempt of court.
His bond was set at $75,000 in a brief video arraignment Monday morning in Hamilton Municipal Court. He pleaded not guilty.
Authorities say Hubbard got into a gunfight with police and deputies from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 31.
It started with a police chase from Middletown to Turtlecreek Township. Hubbard is a person of interest in an ongoing homicide investigation in Hamilton, according to Police Chief Craig Bucheit.
Law enforcement received information that Hubbard would “shoot it out with police” as the chase continued, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones has said.
Several jurisdictions were involved in chase and shootout, including law enforcement from the cities of Middletown, Hamilton and Fairfield, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol, according to Sheriff Jones.
Stop sticks were eventually deployed, and Hubbard’s vehicle came to a halt in the front yard of a home in the 2600 block of Mason Montgomery Road.
That’s where Hubbard is accused of shooting Middletown Officer Denny Jordan in his tricep, hand and leg. Jordan was treated at the hospital and eventually released.
His K-9, Koda, was nearly in the line of fire, but he was not hurt, according to a witness at the scene.
Hubbard was released by the ODOC in April and was serving three years probation, but he violated that probation with this arrest and was sent back to prison according to officials at the Butler County Jail.
Hubbard has not been charged, at least so far, with shooting Officer Jordan.
He is also expected to face charges in connection with the shootout in Warren County however, the prosecutor’s office hasn’t said when they will be filed.
