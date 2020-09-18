The Zoo’s first-ever virtual event begins Friday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Sign up soon for The Cincinnati Zoo’s first-ever virtual event.
The zoo’s largest annual fundraiser, the Zoofari will take place virtually on September 25, according to a release from the zoo.
Event organizers say registration is free.
The Zoofari silent auction opens Friday, according to zoo officials.
Those interested in participating can bid on items like a VIP packing with a behind-the-scenes experience with hippos Bibi and Fiona and a private tour of the Africa habitat, according to zoo officials.
They say you could even win the opportunity to name new zoo babies.
The theme, organizers say, is roaring 20′s and even those who participate from home and encouraged to dress up and share photos using #Zoofari2020.
Bidding ends September 27, according to zoo officials.
