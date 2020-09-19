Check out the international space station in the night sky this week

You’re going to have several opportunities to see the international space station passing over this week. (Source: Pexels)
By Catherine Bodak | September 19, 2020 at 8:48 PM EDT - Updated September 19 at 8:48 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - You’re going to have several opporunities to see the international space station passing over this week.

Plus, clear skies are in the forecast, so you won’t have a problem seeing it.

Sunday, at 8:14 p.m. look northwest, the ISS will look like a very bright, non-twinkling star that will traverse the sky in about 5-6 minutes.

Monday night at around 9:06 p.m. look northwest.

On Tuesday, at about 8:19 p.m.

While you are looking up, be sure to check out Jupiter and Saturn in the southern sky after dark, and Mars rising in the east after 9:30 pm.

