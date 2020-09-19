2 Cincinnati-area bars cited for violating Gov. Mike Dewine’s alcohol curfew

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Two Cincinnati area bars were cited Saturday for violating health orders put into place by Gov. Mike DeWine, agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit, OIU, said.
Grub Pub in Hamilton and Taylor’s Tavern in Springfield were cited after OIU agents were able to purchase a drink after the 10 p.m. mandate.
Patrons can order drinks before 10 p.m. and continue to drink until 11 p.m., under the order.
Agents say they saw customers drinking past 11 p.m. at Taylor’s Tavern.
Overall a total of six bars in Ohio were cited overnight, agents said.
Other citations include:
- The Cove in Canton- Agents visited the establishment at approximately 11:10 p.m. after receiving a complaint from the Stark County Sheriff’s Office and observed several customers drinking alcohol. While at the bar, agents also conducted an inspection where they observed insanitary conditions.
- Shukuwa Resto Bar LLC, known as Choukouya Resto Bar in Warrensville Heights- Agents visited the bar after they were asked by the Warrensville Heights Police Department. Agents and officers entered the establishment at approximately 11:35 p.m. and observed approximately 15 to 20 customers drinking alcohol.
- Joe’s Fish Market, Lakeside Marblehead- OIU Agents say the visited the establishment after they after they recieved that customers were buying alcohol using an alleged token system in an attempt to bypass the 10 p.m. sales restrictions.
The agents say each of the establishments will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines, and/ or suspension or revocation of liquor permits.
“We continue to see that most of the permit premises are following the precautions put in place to make their establishments safe and they are complying with the directives,” said OIU Enforcement Commander Eric Wolf. “As agents continue to conduct compliance checks they take enforcement action when egregious violations like these are observed.”
