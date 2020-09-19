Hundreds took part in Walk to End Alzheimer’s event Saturday

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (FOX19) - Hundreds took part in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s event Saturday morning.
The pandemic has changed the way we live, but volunteers with the Alzheimer's Association say their fight to find a cure for the disease has not stopped.
Co-Chair of the Walk to End Alzheimer's for Butler, Warren and Clinton Counties said he lost his father to the disease a year ago, and his heart goes out to everyone and their families battling the disease during this pandemic.
"It's much more difficult than I ever imagined, and you think of Alzheimer's as someone being forgetful or losing their memory, but over time it gradually takes away the person that they are so you almost don't recognize them," said Todd Markel.
Markel said due to the pandemic, fundraising is more important than ever to get people the help they need.
So far, the chapter has raised more than $100,000.
This year participants were asked to walk in their neighborhoods, parks a treadmill, or wherever they wanted to raise money for the Alzheimer's Association.
Different this year is the drive-by Promise Garden at the Square at Union Center in West Chester.
Before the pandemic, the flower pinwheels would be handed out to participants.
"We wanted to create at least a display of the promise flowers because they really are a focal point of the event every year," said volunteer Jeff Dehner.
Fundraising efforts will continue until the end of the year, and if you would like to take part in the next virtual walk, Cincinnati's chapter will have their event on October 2.
"Visibility is such a big part of it, let's keep the momentum going, let's keep the buzz going about this so we really can end this disease and take care of the people who are now battling it," said Executive Director Paula Kollstedt.
Although this year's walk doesn't have a large gathering because of the pandemic, the battle to find a cure is still bringing people together to rally around those still fighting, said Katie Maney, who lost her mom to the disease.
"This walk not only supports the end of Alzheimer's, but it also supports all the families so in need of the help and caregivers needing assistance, and they're just a lifeline for people," Maney said.
