Local charity offering free COVID-19 Sunday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A local charity will be offering free COVID-19 testing to Cincinnati’s homeless population Sunday.
Maslow’s Army, in connection with other local organizations, say they will be conducting a walk up or drive through COVID-19 testing event.
The event will take place from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. outside the Hamilton County Justice Center, according to a release from the organization.
“We as a community are only as protected as our least protected citizen”, says Samuel Adams Landis, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Maslow’s Army.
Maslow’s Army says they are an organization that aims to help those who are experiencing homelessness obtain the necessary tools to get back on their feet.
“Our goal is to save lives," says Maslow’s Army Chief Advisor Brian Garry.
They say the event is projected to take place every Sunday through December.
The organization says the testing site is open to anyone in the public who needs or wants to be tested.
UC Health will be handling the tests and Maslow’s Army says they will assist in finding any individual living on the streets who tests positive.
