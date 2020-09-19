More spectacular weather ahead

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Clear skies overnight into Sunday morning will allow temps to fall into the low 40′s. There may even be a few few upper 30′s across the region.
Our spectacular stretch of weather continues Sunday as high pressure, sunshine, and pleasant temperatures dominate the forecast.
Expect an afternoon high temp in the low 70′s Sunday afternoon with plenty of sunshine.
In fact, the forecast into the middle of the week will see more of the same with temps warming into the upper 70′s by Wednesday.
Thursday will see the thermometer hit the 80 degree mark, with only slight rain chances returning on Friday and Saturday.
