Police search for possible third suspect in Finneytown shooting,

FINNEYTOWN, Ohio (FOX19) -Hamilton County dispatch confirms that officers are searching for a possible third suspect in a Finneytown shooting that left one female injured Friday night.
The dispatcher says that they received the first call around 8:20 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hempstead Drive.
It is unclear where the victim was shot.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, said the dispatcher.
There is no word on the extent of the injuries.
The dispatcher confirms that two people are in custody.
Officers are still investigating.
