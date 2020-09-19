UC wins season opener in front of limited fans

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The UC football team opened the 2020 season with a 55-20 win over Austin Peay in front of a limited number of fans at Nippert Stadium.
With only family members permitted to watch from the stands, the Bearcats racked up 525 yards of total offense and 55 points.
“It’s adversity - and that’s the beauty of what the game is,” said UC head coach Luke Fickell.
“This is adversity that no one has ever prepared for. I think if you can have your guys together, you can get through anything," Fickell said.
Quarterback Desmond Ridder led UC with 196 yards passing and two touchdowns.
Ridder also led the Bearcats with 61 yards rushing.
Gerrid Doaks set a career-high with four total touchdowns.
“We showed we’re a team not to mess around with,” said Doaks.
“We’re not here to just let people come in here and take (wins) from us. If you’re going to come in here, it’s going to be a fight," says Doaks.
The No. 13 Bearcats play No. 22 Army next Saturday at Nippert Stadium.
