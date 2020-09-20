Allergies high due to the fall-like weather

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Those who have been enjoying the outdoors during this fall-like weather may be suffering from allergies.
Right now, pollen is moderate and mold is high.
Ragweed is one of the biggest pollen producers.
Elm trees and grass that produce irritants are to blame for the allergies.
It is advised by Dr. Ahmed Sedaghat, an ear, nose, and throat doctor, to use a an over-the-counter nasal steroid spray or antihistamine tablet which is also available without prescription.
Those who are sensitive to any of the allergies, should take extra precaution.
