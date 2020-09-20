Community honors memory of 10-year-old Middletown student Sunday

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Middletown community members gathered for a candlelight vigil Sunday, honoring the loss of a ten-year-old boy.
The Middletown Youth Football team huddled to shout out their team and one of their most valuable players Cain Adkins.
“Cain was our best defensive player on the team, the hardest hitter on the team. One of the coolest kids on the team," says Adkin’s teammate George Jones.
Adkins was killed Tuesday after being struck by a pickup truck while he was riding his bike.
Members of the youth football team that played with Adkins say the loss only pushes them to work harder.
“He made people work so they could get better. But he’s playing more up there," Joes said.
After practice, teammates and their families gathered to pay their respects to Adkins.
Several of the people in attendance took turns expressing their gratitude and sharing their favorite memories of him.
“He was a leader, just an awesome kid," said Adkin’s coach Glenn Calhoun.
“So if you can take some inspiration from Cain, it’s nothing but hard work,” said Miller Ridge Elementary Principal Kee Edwards.
Each person gathered held a balloon and let them go at the same time in honor of the fourth-graders memory.
Afterward, the group lit candles in the shape of the number four, Adkins jersey number.
As the community comes to grips with the loss, they say he will be missed forever.
