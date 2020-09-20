Man stabbed in the chest by wife in Millvale, police say

MILLVALE, Ohio (FOX19) -A man was stabbed in the chest with scissors by his wife in Millvale Sunday morning.
Court documents say a complainant told police that Lakeiya Cook knowingly stabbed her husband, Robert Cook, in the chest with scissors and bit him in the face.
The stabbing, which took place in the 1900 block of Millvale Court around 12:30 a.m., was non-life-threatening, and Robert drove himself to a nearby hospital with superficial wounds, officers said.
Police say Lakeiya was arrested on charges of felonious assault and resisting arrest.
She is held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
