More beautiful weather ahead

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Wow, what a weekend. Cool mornings and mild afternoons just can’t be beat.
And, the fine stretch of weather will continue into this week as well.
After a start in the mid and upper 40′s Monday morning, expect afternoon high temps in the mid 70′s under plenty of sunshine.
Tuesday looks very similar.
For Wednesday through Friday we will see a little more cloud cover, but the afternoons will remain pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 70′s.
Rain and thunder chances return to the forecast for the upcoming weekend.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.