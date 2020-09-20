Residents lose everything after fire occurs in Burlington, KY

BURLINGTON, KY (FOX19) -The residents of a single-story family home in Burlington, KY, lost everything after a fire occurred early Sunday morning.
A firefighter from the Burlington Fire Department says the fire happened just before 3 a.m. in the 3500 block of Idlewild Road.
By the time firefighters arrived, the fire was fully involved.
There were no reported injuries, firefighters said.
Three different fire departments assisted with the fire.
It is unclear how the fire started.
