Teen charged with murder in Columbus woman’s stabbing death, man charged with tampering

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two people have been arrested and charged in connection to the stabbing death of a Columbus woman late last night.
Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Rosewood Dr. in reference to a shooting just after 11:00 p.m.
Once on the scene, they found 37-year-old Emily McDaniel deceased from multiple stab wounds and possibly multiple gunshot wounds.
An investigation has led to the arrest of a 14-year-old juvenile and 44-year-old Joshuah Fredette.
The juvenile is being charged as an adult and faces charges of murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime and theft by taking motor vehicle. His identity has not been released.
Fredette is being charged with possession of schedule IV drugs and tampering with evidence.
A preliminary court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 9:00 a.m.
