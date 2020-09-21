Board of Ed. approves return to classroom for CPS students

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Public School District students will see the inside of a classroom in 2020 after all.
The district’s board of education voted Monday evening 6-1 to pursue a 1/2/2 blended learning model. Students will still learn remotely on Mondays, with the other four days split two days each among half of all students.
Beginning Oct. 5, preschool and specialized classes will resume at 50-percent capacity. On Oct. 12, they will move to 100 percent, and kindergarten to second grade and grades seven and eight will resume with the 1/2/2 plan.
On Oct. 19, the remaining grades will start the same plan.
Walnut Hills High School is excluded from the plan, according to district officials, because the school is unable to divide its students into two groups. The district is currently working on another plan that will be specific to the school.
That data proved encouraging. Despite experiencing a midsummer case surge, Cincinnati has avoided an outsized COVID-19 outbreak.
Per the Ohio Department of Health, Cincinnati currently reports an average of 35 new cases per day, or 11 new cases per 100,000 residents. It reports fewer than one new hospitalization per day and fewer than one new death per day.
Nineteen people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the city.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 105 COVID-19-related deaths have been reported city-wide.
Of the city’s 5,523 cases reported since March, 62 percent are people below the age of 40.
The city’s positivity rate is at 3 percent.
