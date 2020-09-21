Cedar Point to require reservations again through November

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedar Point said in a Facebook post Monday visitors to the park will need a reservation starting October 3.
When the park started its season in July, it required reservations but stopped requiring them a little over a week later.
The park is open weekends through November 1.
They’ll be hosting Tricks and Treats Fall Fest this year and expect HalloWeekends to return next year.
To enter, at least one guest per party will have to download the Cedar Point app.
All visitors will have to complete a health screening before their visit.
Masks are still required and capacity is reduced so social distancing can be followed.
