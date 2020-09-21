Coroner: SE Indiana man dies from injuries in June chemical explosion, barn fire

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A southeastern Indiana man has died from injuries he suffered during a chemical explosion and barn fire earlier this year, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
Christopher Smith, 45, of Brookville, died Sunday at University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Sunday, a coroner’s report shows.
He is the second person who was killed in the June 30 incident, and one of four who were reported as hurt at the time, Brookville fire officials say.
It occurred on Whitcomb Road near Pea Ridge Road.
