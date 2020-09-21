Fairfield City schools volleyball team shifts annual fundraiser to support mental health awareness

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (FOX19) -Fairfield Freshman and Senior High schools volleyball team be shifting their annual Lead the Fight fundraiser by selling face masks to support suicide prevention.
Usually the team sells T-shirts and does fundraising activities throughout the school day, but because of the social distancing protocols put into play amid the pandemic, masks will be sold.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward Hope Squad-a peer-to-peer suicide prevention program
“Our students are stressed, overwhelmed, and anxious,” said Head Volleyball Coach and Hope Squad advisor Jessi Grimes.
School officials say the money will be used to help students learn about self-care and coping skills amid the pandemic.
Masks are $10 and can be ordered online.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.