Impairment, speed factors in Anderson Twp crash that seriously hurt woman

ANDERSON TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Impairment and speed are believed to be factors in an Anderson Township crash that hospitalized a 24-year-old woman with serious injuries Sunday night, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
She was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center after the vehicle she was riding in flipped onto its top on Town Center Way at Crotty Court about 10 p.m., sheriff’s officials said in a news release.
The 25-year-old man who was driving Dodge Charger was heading southbound through a left curve when he lost control, according to the sheriff’s office. The car hit a curb, rotated and flipped, skidding on the roof.
His female passenger was injured when her arm exited the sunroof and became trapped between the pavement and the roof of the car.
The Anderson Township Fire Department extricated her from the vehicle.
The driver was not hurt, sheriff’s officials said.
Neither wore seat belts.
The crash remains under investigation.
