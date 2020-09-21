Man indicted on 23 counts of sex crimes involving children

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man has been indicted on a total of 23 counts of sex crimes involving children, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced Monday.
Nicholas Howell, 36, is charged with 11 counts of rape, 11 counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and one count of gross sexual imposition.
Deter said Howell and the four victims were all family acquaintances and the incidents occurred in his residence in Colerain Township.
According to Deters, after the sexual abuse, Howell would often buy their silence with money or gift cards.
One of the victims disclosed what happened to an adult and Colerain Township police began an investigation.
"I am always saddened to comment on cases such as this because it means that children were the victims of a sexual predator.
I have said it before and will say it again, it is hard to understand how someone takes advantage of children. This case is especially disturbing given the fact that there are 4 victims and multiple incidents.
My victim advocate and assistant prosecutor assigned to this case will do everything they can to help the victims through this difficult process and obtain the justice they deserve," Deters said.
If convicted of all charges, Howell faces multiple mandatory life sentences and lifetime sex offender registration because some victims were under 10 years of age when the incidents occurred and some involved using force to gain submission of a victim under the age of 13.
