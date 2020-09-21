Miami U students head back to in-person classes

OXFORD, Ohio (FOX19) - After five weeks of remote learning only to start the fall semester, Miami University students can return to in-person classes Monday.
Students have three options: return to in-person classes, stay fully remote or return to residence halls in early October.
The number of students living on-campus has been reduced by 40%, according to President Gregory Crawford.
Just after Labor Day weekend, more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 were reported on Miami’s campus since the start of fall semester, and as of Monday Morning, Miami’s online dashboard shows a total of 1,366.
The City of Oxford passed a law that police could fine homeowners up to $500 for the first offense and $1,000 for a second if they found a gathering of more than 10 people.
Students can also be suspended if found to be endangering public health and safety under the code of conduct.
As far as classrooms, plexiglass shields are in place, and to account for social distancing, some workspaces include chapels and auditoriums.
Miami reports that 94% of first-year or transfer students will take at least one in-person or hybrid class.
Final exams will be held remotely in December.
