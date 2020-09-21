Couple return to court in beating case at Mason private school

MASON, Ohio (FOX19) - An Arlington Heights couple accused of severely beating a man outside his daughter’s volleyball game at St. Susanna School in Mason is expected to return to court Monday.
Gerald Gertz, Jr. and Sarah Hatfield, both 39, face a felonious assault charges in connection with the Sept. 27, 2019, attack on Raymond Phipps, 44, of Lebanon.
Both are scheduled to appear for a pre-trial hearing/scheduling conference before Warren County Common Pleas Court Judge Robert Peeler at 9:30 a.m. Monday.
Mason police said at the time they found Phipps beaten ‘badly’ and in need of an EMS response outside the school.
He was taken to UC West Chester Hospital.
The charges were increased after prosecutors were advised of the severity of Phipps' injuries.
Phipps suffered two cracked ribs, crushed wrist bones and his teeth were knocked out.
*Warning: Images below may be found to be graphic and disturbing to some readers.
Phipps said he got into a argument with another parent during the girls’ middle school volleyball game and left. He said he was attacked from behind while on the phone.
“Gerald Gertz Jr. began punching and kicking him in the head and face,” the police report quoted Phipps' account. “While he was on the ground being attacked, he stated he saw a woman standing over him kicking and stomping on his face. The female was later identified by witnesses as Sarah Hatfield.”
