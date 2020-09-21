President Trump to make stops in Dayton, Toledo Monday

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - President Donald Trump will make stops in Vandalia and Swanton near Toledo on Monday.
The president will deliver remarks on “Fighting for the American Worker” during a private event at Wright Bros. Aero in Vandalia at 4:30 p.m.
He will then head to Swanton for a “Great American Comeback Event”.
Doors are scheduled to open at 4 p.m. and the rally is expected to begin at 7 p.m., according to the Trump campaign website.
You may only register for up to two (2) tickets per mobile number.
All tickets are subject to a first come first serve basis, according to the website.
When you register, you will be asked to check a box that “you understand and expressly acknowledge that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. In attending the event, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19, and waive, release, and discharge Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; the host venue; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers from any and all liability under any theory, whether in negligence or otherwise, for any illness or injury.”
Trump has been holding several airport rallies recently with Air Force One visible nearby.
This will be his second visit to the Toledo area this year.
It’s not clear yet if or when Trump will visit Greater Cincinnati or Northern Kentucky before the election. So far, there are no scheduled events on his campaign website.
His last rally in the area drew thousands to U.S. Bank Arena in August 2019.
