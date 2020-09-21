Update: Man killed, woman arrested in Colerain Twp homicide

Update: Man killed, woman arrested in Colerain Twp homicide
Tiffany Grant (Source: Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | September 21, 2020 at 4:22 AM EDT - Updated September 21 at 11:04 AM

COLERAIN TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A man is dead and a woman is under arrest in a Colerain Township homicide, police said Monday.

The victim was found shot inside a home in the 5000 block of Pebblevalley Drive just before midnight Sunday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

He was taken to a hospital, where he has since died, Colerain Township police said Monday.

Tiffany Grant, 31, was arrested on a murder charge.

She is accused of shooting Antonio Thomas multiple times, causing his death, police wrote in her criminal complaint.

Colerain Police Department Chief Mark C. Denney announces the arrest of Tiffany Grant, F/31, for Murder.

Posted by Colerain Police on Monday, September 21, 2020

