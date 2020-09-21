Update: Man killed, woman arrested in Colerain Twp homicide

COLERAIN TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A man is dead and a woman is under arrest in a Colerain Township homicide, police said Monday.
The victim was found shot inside a home in the 5000 block of Pebblevalley Drive just before midnight Sunday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
He was taken to a hospital, where he has since died, Colerain Township police said Monday.
Tiffany Grant, 31, was arrested on a murder charge.
She is accused of shooting Antonio Thomas multiple times, causing his death, police wrote in her criminal complaint.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.