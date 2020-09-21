VIDEO: Little Miami students who carried flags onto football field say Pledge of Allegiance at Trump rally

DAYTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Two Little Miami football players suspended from their team after they ran onto the field with thin blue line and thin red line flags during a game were invited to say the Pledge of Allegiance at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump near Dayton, Ohio Monday.
The high-school students, Brady Williams and Jarad Bentley, took the field carrying the flags during their game against Turpin High School. The game fell on the 19th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001.
A spokesperson for Little Miami Schools said the players had asked for permission in advance and were denied. They were suspended the following Monday.
Those suspensions were overturned the next day by the Little Miami School District, whose investigation reportedly found the players’ statement was not political in nature.
Williams and Bentley spoke to FOX19 NOW about their actions last week. They said they were surprised by the national response but insisted the focus should remain on remembering the 9/11 first responders.
“I don’t want politics brought into this because I don’t want that on our names for what we did,” said Williams.
Video provided to FOX19 NOW shows Williams and Bentley at the Trump rally Monday in Vandalia, Ohio reciting the Pledge of Allegiance to the crowd.
The thin blue line flag features a blue stripe covering one of the American flag’s red stripes and, according to the merchandiser’s website, is intended to inspire support for law enforcement.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.