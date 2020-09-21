WATCH LIVE: Judge to hear arguments on several motions in youngest Wagner case

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The youngest Wagner son, will be in court Monday morning for a 2-day court proceeding.
Edward “Jake” Wagner is charged along with three other family members - George “Billy” Wagner III and Angela Wagner and his brother, George Wagner IV - in the 2016 slayings of the Rhoden family.
Authorities have said the motive of the slayings stemmed in part over a custody dispute over a young child Jake Wagner and Hanna Rhoden had together.
During the proceedings starting Monday, the judge will be listening to arguments on several motions filed in the case.
This is Jake’s second court hearing in regards to the murders. He had a brief court hearing in June.
In a testimony, Angela Canepa, who quit working at the AG’s office in June, was cross examined by Richard Nash, the attorney for George Wagner IV.
She asked several questions about the relationships the Wagner family had with others.
“Hanna Rhoden made people aware that she was being assaulted,” said Canepa.
Canepa stated that Hannah sent private Facebook messages to Patricia, the ex-mother-in-law to George Wagner Jr., complaining about the Wagners.
“The theme of the conversation was basically, Patricia was telling Hanna, don’t let what happened to Tabetha happen to you. Keep fighting for your kid. Don’t give up your kid. Basically saying, don’t become another Tabitha.”
Capena says that according to the evidence, Tabetha was married to George IV and they lived with his family.
“She tells Patricia that she’ll never sign documents. They’d have to kill her first,” Capena said during the testimony.
All were shot in the head April 22, 2016, most several times, according to autopsy records.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.