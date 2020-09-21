4-year-old boy drowns in Springfield Township

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A 4-year-old boy died in an apparent drowning over the weekend in Springfield Township, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
Springfield Township fire officials confirmed the drowning was reported Saturday in a pool at a residence on Reynard Avenue.
They referred us to the police department for further details. Police said the report was not available yet and referred us to a detective on the case who could not be reached for comment. We left a message.
