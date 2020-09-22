Butler County issues guidance for celebrating Halloween

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Butler County residents should use caution and plan for Halloween activities to prevent the transmission and spread of COVID-19, the Butler County General Health District said.
“Halloween is such a fun time for kids, and we know that with all the stress of COVID-19, kids really need a chance to have some fun,” Health Commissioner for the Butler County General Health District Jennifer Bailer said in a news release. “While spreading fun we do not want to accidentally also spread COVID. Please, please remember the guidelines of face mask wearing, staying 6 feet apart, and keeping hands clean while having Halloween fun.”
Decisions on whether to participate in Halloween activities should be made by local communities, individuals and parents or guardians.
Current state public health orders, like wearing a mask in public, should always be followed, the health district said.
“Public health orders and Halloween guidance are designed to help keep COVID-19 spread low with emphasis on keeping individuals that are high-risk for serious complications, safe," Environmental Health Director Carrie Yeager said.
Hayrides and haunted are recommended to be canceled or avoided.
To lower the risk the health district recommends the following:
- Holding a drive-through or drive-in trick-or-treat event, with children in costume and face coverings staying in cars and collecting treats from individuals spaced at least 6 feet apart.
- Holding drive-by costume or car-decorating contests with judges who are physically distanced.
- Leaving treats for friends and neighbors.
- Decorating your home and hide treats as an alternative to trick-or-treating.
- Holding costume parties or pumpkin carving events or contests online, such as by video conference.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, the Halloween guidance will be reassessed and updated as the situation evolves.
